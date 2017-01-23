|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Monday, January 23, 2017
Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.8572 against USD Monday
BEIJING - The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 121 basis points to 6.8572 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.
chinadaily 8:42:00 AM CET
