Monday, January 23, 2017

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.8572 against USD Monday

BEIJING - The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 121 basis points to 6.8572 against the US dollar Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

chinadaily 8:42:00 AM CET

Service sector shines despite slowing economy

chinadaily 3:58:00 AM CET

Rare shooting by Chinese official acting out of revenge say police

reuters 3:43:00 AM CET

China’s online population reaches 731 million

tribune 11:43:00 AM CET

The cultural differences that divide the region

taipeitimes 6:07:00 PM CET

Ex-BoE governor: structural reform key to prosperity of global economy

xinhuanet_en 11:34:00 AM CET

Smoggy Lunar New Year expected in northern China

business-times 6:32:00 AM CET

Will Trump hop on an American Silk Road?

asiatimes 10:40:00 AM CET

UPDATE 1-U.S. says will prevent China taking over territory in international waters

reuters 9:48:00 PM CET

Mystical wonderland in China's Guizhou

gmw 6:39:00 AM CET

China (22)

United States (5)

Peking(CN)

Xi Jinping (3)

Mervyn Allister King (2)

Li Keqiang (1)

Matt Spetalnick (1)

Wang Qishan (1)

Donald Trump (1)

David Brunnstrom (1)

Hong Kong (8)

Silk Road (2)

Kim Coghill (1)

United Kingdom (1)

Road Initiative (1)

Sean Spicer (1)

Ding Xuedong (1)

Mass Transit Railway (1)

Xu Jianyi (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Andrew Hay (1)

Lo Wing-hong (1)

Chen Zhongshu (1)

One Road (1)

Financial Forum (1)

Asia Infrastructure (1)

Zhang Dongmiao (1)

Tulip Award (1)

Jin Liqun (1)

Peter Navarro (1)

Hailing China (1)

White House (3)

Xinhua News Agency (2)

Bank of England (2)

Free Trade Area (1)

Boeing (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Cisco Systems (1)

National Bureau (1)

Investment Bank (1)

World Health Organization (1)

IBM (1)

Google (1)

Microsoft (1)

Exxon Mobil (1)

Facebook (1)

China Investment Corp (1)

