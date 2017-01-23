|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 23, 2017
|
|
Fog alert in southern England: Heathrow cancels 100 flights
|
Image copyright PA. Flights have been cancelled at London airports as a result of freezing fog covering much of southern England. About 100 flights have been affected at Heathrow and London City has cancelled 15 flights. Gatwick says it is monitoring the situation, while Stansted has yet to cancel any flights.
bbc 8:07:00 AM CET
|
|
|