Monday, January 23, 2017

Fog alert in southern England: Heathrow cancels 100 flights

Image copyright PA. Flights have been cancelled at London airports as a result of freezing fog covering much of southern England. About 100 flights have been affected at Heathrow and London City has cancelled 15 flights. Gatwick says it is monitoring the situation, while Stansted has yet to cancel any flights.

bbc 8:07:00 AM CET

Fog in London forces flight cancellations

news-yahoo 12:45:00 PM CET

Flag
United Kingdom (7)

Bournemouth(GB)

Southampton(GB)

Bristol(GB)

London City (2)

London City Airport (2)

Steven Keates (1)

Met Office (3)

Airport Heathrow (1)

