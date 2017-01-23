Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager is charged with misconduct by FA

Arsene Wenger apologised after the Burnley game on Sunday and said: "I should have shut up completely" Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association for verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday's game against Burnley. Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win.

bbc 6:13:00 PM CET

Arsene Wenger charged by FA for alleged foul-mouthed rant at fourth official

onlinenigeria 5:45:00 PM CET

FA charge Arsenal boss Wenger with misconduct

itv 5:34:00 PM CET

Flag
United Kingdom (12)

Burnley(GB)

Arsene Wenger (5)

Alexis Sánchez (1)

Alan Pardew (1)

Laurent Koscielny (1)

Anthony Taylor (3)

Jon Moss (2)

Andre Gray (1)

Ben Mee (1)

Steven Defour (1)

Sean Dyche (1)

Francis Coquelin (1)

Ashley Barnes (1)

Football Association (3)

Premier League (1)

