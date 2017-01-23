|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 23, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal manager is charged with misconduct by FA
Arsene Wenger apologised after the Burnley game on Sunday and said: "I should have shut up completely" Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association for verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday's game against Burnley. Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win.
bbc 6:13:00 PM CET
