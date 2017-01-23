|News ClusterEnglish

Monday, January 23, 2017
Italy rescue crews hold out hope of more hotel survivors
Rescue crews digging through an Italian hotel buried in an avalanche say there could be additional survivors more than three days after tons of snow came barreling down a mountainside. Rescuers told reporters in the central Apennine mountains on Sunday morning there are air pockets in some of the Hotel Rigopiano's wreckage.
MaltaIndipendent 5:15:00 AM CET
