Monday, January 23, 2017
Football: Hull's Mason 'stable' after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason was in a "stable condition" in hospital on Sunday following an operation on a fractured skull, his club said after a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill. The pair collided 14 minutes into Premier League leaders Chelsea's eventual 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.
AsiaOne 4:19:00 AM CET
