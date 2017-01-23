Main Menu

Monday, January 23, 2017

Football: Hull's Mason 'stable' after skull fracture

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason was in a "stable condition" in hospital on Sunday following an operation on a fractured skull, his club said after a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill. The pair collided 14 minutes into Premier League leaders Chelsea's eventual 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

