Sunday, January 22, 2017
Women in Mexico join global march against Trump
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Women in Mexico joined the global Women's March on Saturday by staging their own protests against U.S. President Donald Trump. In the capital Mexico City, some 400 protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy to demand the new president to show more respect for the rights of women and minorities.
xinhuanet_en 6:48:00 AM CET
