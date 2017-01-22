Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Italian experts to travel to Egypt to probe student's death

Egypt has agreed to Italy's request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station that a murdered Italian student used the day he disappeared nearly a year ago. A statement Sunday by Egypt's chief prosecutor says the Italian experts would be accompanied by others from a "specialized" German company.

theglobeandmail 5:21:00 PM CET

Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation

channelnewsasia 6:57:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Egypt (18)

Flag
Italy (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Al Qāhirah(EG)

Help about this topicRelated People

Lin Nueihed (1)

Hosni Mubarak (1)

Ahmed Aboul Gheit (1)

Giulio Regeni (2)

David Goodman (1)

Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Homeland Security (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.