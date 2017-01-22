|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Italian experts to travel to Egypt to probe student's death
Egypt has agreed to Italy's request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station that a murdered Italian student used the day he disappeared nearly a year ago. A statement Sunday by Egypt's chief prosecutor says the Italian experts would be accompanied by others from a "specialized" German company.
theglobeandmail 5:21:00 PM CET
