Kristen Stewart attends the "Short program 1" during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Getty Kristen Stewart has spoken about Donald Trump, recalling when he took an interest in her with a series of tweets in which he voiced his opinion about the actress' personal life. smh 11:56:00 PM CET