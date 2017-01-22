Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Trump, Netanyahu to speak as Israel moves on settlements

Jerusalem (AFP) - US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak Sunday for the first time since his inauguration, with Israel already taking advantage of his support by pushing through settlement plans. Netanyahu said he was to speak with the billionaire businessman....

news-yahoo 12:58:00 PM CET

White House: Inauguration Drew Largest Crowd Ever, 'Period'

haaretz 8:33:00 AM CET

US Jewish groups congratulate Trump on inauguration

jpost 4:54:00 PM CET

Israel municipality approves hundreds of settlement homes in east Jerusalem

channelnewsasia 11:06:00 AM CET

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
Israel (13)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (3)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (3)

New York City(US)

Lebanon(US)

Washington(US)

Yerushalayim(IL)

Gaza Strip - In(PS)

Donald Trump (5)

Barack Obama (3)

Benjamin Netanyahu (2)

Danny Danon (1)

Nikki Haley (1)

Charles Schumer (1)

Mark Potter (1)

West Bank (9)

National Mall (1)

Rights Reserved (1)

United States (1)

Maale Adumim (1)

Meir Turgeman (1)

Gaza Strip (1)

Ayelet Shaked (1)

UN Security Council (3)

United Nations (1)

Palestinian Authority (1)

Israel Radio (1)

Senate Majority (1)

Daily News (1)

SecurityCouncil

UNbodies

