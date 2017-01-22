Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Sandakan bamboozles South Africa batsmen in second T20

Injured captain Angelo Mathews hit two sixes in the last over to hand Sri Lanka a series-levelling three-wicket win in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa on Sunday. But the win came at a cost. Mathews said at the after-match presentation that he could miss the rest of the tour....

news-yahoo 6:00:00 PM CET

Sandakan stars on debut as SL level T20 series vs SA

expressindia 9:03:00 PM CET

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Cape Town

Pretoria

Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews

Nuwan Kulasekara

South Africa

Heino Kuhn

Jon-Jon Smuts

Farhaan Behardien

Lakshan Sandakan

Isara Udana

Wayne Parnell

