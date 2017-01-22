|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 22, 2017
|
|
Sandakan bamboozles South Africa batsmen in second T20
|
Injured captain Angelo Mathews hit two sixes in the last over to hand Sri Lanka a series-levelling three-wicket win in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa on Sunday. But the win came at a cost. Mathews said at the after-match presentation that he could miss the rest of the tour....
news-yahoo 6:00:00 PM CET
|
|
|