Sunday, January 22, 2017
Current, former US baseballers die in Dom Rep crashes
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic. Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan....
jamaicaobserver 10:39:00 PM CET
