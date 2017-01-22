Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Current, former US baseballers die in Dom Rep crashes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday in their native Dominican Republic. Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo said Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan....

jamaicaobserver 10:39:00 PM CET

MLB Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

usaToday 7:06:00 PM CET

Dominican Republic (13)

United States (7)

