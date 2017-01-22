Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Ukrainian military shells Zaitsevo village near Gorlovka — news agency

DONETSK, January 22. /TASS/. A house was damaged in shelling from positions of the Ukrainian military on Saturday evening, the local official Ivan Prikhodko said on Sunday. "On Saturday evening, the Ukrainian military shelled Zaitsevo - north of Gorlovka, and damaged a house in Poletayeva Street," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him.

itartass_en 2:30:00 PM CET

Agents foil attempt on Anton Herashchenko’s life

zik-en 10:20:00 AM CET

