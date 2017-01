MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasiya Pavlyuchenkova qualified for quarterfinals of Australian Open, the first contest in the Grand Slam series (total prize fund is $37.5 mln). Pavlyuchenkova seeded 24th downed another Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova seeded 8th with 6:3, 6:3 score. itartass_en 5:28:00 AM CET