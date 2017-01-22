|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Families of Hungarian bus crash victims arrive in Italy
Families of the Hungarian students killed and injured in a bus crash in Italy are arriving in Verona, assisted by consulate staff and local officials. Sixteen people, mostly students, were killed on Friday night when the bus they were travelling in crashed while returning to Budapest from a ski trip in France.
euronews-en 7:07:00 PM CET
