Sunday, January 22, 2017

Families of Hungarian bus crash victims arrive in Italy

Families of the Hungarian students killed and injured in a bus crash in Italy are arriving in Verona, assisted by consulate staff and local officials. Sixteen people, mostly students, were killed on Friday night when the bus they were travelling in crashed while returning to Budapest from a ski trip in France.

euronews-en 7:07:00 PM CET

Students hold vigil for Hungarian schoolchildren

dailymail 6:15:00 PM CET

16 dead in fiery bus crash carrying students returning from ski trip

CBSnews 6:02:00 AM CET

Hungarian official: Bus crash victim IDs could take days

washtimes 8:12:00 PM CET

