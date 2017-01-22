Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

India Andhra Pradesh train crash leaves 32 dead and scores injured

Image caption Rail accidents are not unusual in India. At least 32 people have been killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials say. Seven coaches and the engine left the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district, the head of East Coast Railway, JP Mishra, said.

bbc 7:36:00 AM CET

India rail disaster kills 36, fears toll may rise

afp-english 10:59:00 AM CET

At least 13 killed, 100 injured as Indian train derails

channelnewsasia 12:54:00 AM CET

23 tableaux get ready to roll down Rajpath

timesofindia 8:39:00 PM CET

India turns to AI as cyber warfare threats grow

thepeninsulaqatar 10:59:00 AM CET

India-UAE ties a win-win partnership: Minister

khaleejtimes 7:02:00 PM CET

India vs England 3rd ODI: India fails to notch up clean sweep, lose the match by 5 runs

financialexpress 7:22:00 PM CET

India vs England Kolkata ODI: 5 key reasons for loss

financialexpress 5:50:00 PM CET

Jaipur Literature Festival: 'The horror called East India Company'

timesofindia 8:35:00 AM CET

India (39)

United Arab Emirates (3)

Kanpur(IN)

Jagdalpur(IN)

Rajasthan(IN)

Vishakhapatnam(IN)

Jammu(IN)

Tripura(IN)

Assam(IN)

Mumbai(IN)

Karnataka(IN)

Abū Z¸aby(AE)

Narendra Modi (5)

Virat Kohli (3)

Muhammad Al-Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah (2)

Ravichandran Ashwin (2)

Peter Thiel (1)

Mahatma Gandhi (1)

Yuvraj Singh (1)

Shashi Tharoor (1)

Ravindra Jadeja (1)

Rahul Gandhi (1)

Abu Dhabi (3)

Hardik Pandya (2)

Jasprit Bumrah (1)

Abhishek Sharma (1)

Arunachal Pradesh (1)

Took Over India (1)

Suresh Prabhu (1)

Subimal Bhattacharjee (1)

Anil Saxena (1)

Central Board (1)

West Bengal Sharad Utsav (1)

Ishfaq Ahmed (1)

New Delhi (1)

Infosec Consortium (1)

Palantir Technologies (1)

Deepa Malik (1)

Uttar Pradesh (1)

Burhan Wani (1)

Chris Woakes (1)

Piyush Goyal (1)

Beti Padhao (1)

Asia Cup (1)

William Dalrymple (1)

Kedar Jadhav (1)

Ben Stokes (1)

Andhra Pradesh (1)

Madhya Pradesh (1)

Kalpana Chawla (1)

East India Company (2)

Armed Forces (2)

CIA (1)

Eden Gardens (1)

Khaleej Times (1)

Air Force (1)

FBI (1)

