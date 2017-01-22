|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 22, 2017
|
|
India Andhra Pradesh train crash leaves 32 dead and scores injured
|
Image caption Rail accidents are not unusual in India. At least 32 people have been killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials say. Seven coaches and the engine left the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district, the head of East Coast Railway, JP Mishra, said.
bbc 7:36:00 AM CET
|
|
|