Sunday, January 22, 2017
Zimbabwe: Ford Recalls Kuga SUV
Ford Motor Company this week recalled 1,6 litre engine Kuga sport utility vehicles sold in South Africa as a measure to address an engine overheating condition that ignited fire in some vehicles. Reports in South Africa say all Ford Kuga SUV 1,6-litres vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2014 were affected by the safety recall.
allafrica 2:02:00 PM CET
