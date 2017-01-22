Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Zimbabwe: Ford Recalls Kuga SUV

Ford Motor Company this week recalled 1,6 litre engine Kuga sport utility vehicles sold in South Africa as a measure to address an engine overheating condition that ignited fire in some vehicles. Reports in South Africa say all Ford Kuga SUV 1,6-litres vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2014 were affected by the safety recall.

allafrica 2:02:00 PM CET

Angry Kuga owners get bad news as PR disaster escalates for carmaker

thetimes-za 9:22:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
South Africa (21)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Swaziland (4)

Flag
Botswana (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Johannesburg(ZA)

Pretoria(ZA)

Kansas City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ford South Africa (7)

Ford Eagle (1)

Donovan Lotter (1)

Jeff Nemeth (1)

Kobus Brill (1)

Rella Bernades (1)

Janusz Luterek (1)

Tinashe Mhizha (1)

Nissan Melrose (1)

Trevor Hattingh (1)

Bongani Dlamini (1)

Carson Auto (1)

Ford Silver Lakes (1)

East London Kuga (1)

North America (1)

Protection Act (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Ford Motor Co (6)

Sunday Times (2)

The Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.