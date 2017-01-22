Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Venus Raj, Bretman Rock to host Miss Universe red carpet event

MANILA Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj will have a special role in the upcoming 65th Miss Universe pageant to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena. According to an announcement in the Miss Universe website, Raj will be stationed at the red carpet as the event’s digital correspondent.

abs-cbnnews 12:55:00 PM CET

Sushmita Sen returns to Manila, to judge Miss Universe pageant

sunstar 5:08:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manila(PH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Asia Arena (2)

Hawaiian Bretman Rock (1)

Venus Raj (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.