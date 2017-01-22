|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Venus Raj, Bretman Rock to host Miss Universe red carpet event
MANILA Miss Universe 2010 fourth runner-up Venus Raj will have a special role in the upcoming 65th Miss Universe pageant to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena. According to an announcement in the Miss Universe website, Raj will be stationed at the red carpet as the event’s digital correspondent.
abs-cbnnews 12:55:00 PM CET
