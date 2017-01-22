|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Trump to meet with leaders of U.K. and Mexico this month
Newspapers in the U.K. reported that Trump and May will discuss maintaining European unity and a U.K.-U.S. trade deal. May told the Financial Times she expects ȁ#x201c;very frankȁ#x201d; talks with the new U.S. president and will stress her desire for a strong Europe and for continued co-operation....
TorontoStar 3:58:00 AM CET
