A 51-year-old man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow. PSNI detectives have charged a 51-year-old man with the murder of a woman in Co Armagh last week. The body of Anita Downey, aged 51, was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney area of Lurgan in the early hours of Friday morning. RTERadio 4:35:00 PM CET