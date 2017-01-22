|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa today, snowstorm tomorrow
Mild temperatures in Ottawa come with a risk of freezing drizzle on Sunday along with winds gusting at 20 km/h. The day's high is 3 C and the low is –2 C. The work week kicks off with more wet weather: a 40 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries on Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.
CBC 6:41:00 PM CET
