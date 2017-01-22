Andy Murray won't be breaking his Australian Open title drought this year after a stunning fourth-round loss to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. The five-time Australian Open finalist was unsettled by the left-handed serve-and-volleyer in a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 upset loss Sunday that seriously changes the tournament landscape in the second week. CBC 12:04:00 PM CET