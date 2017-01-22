Main Menu

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Andy Murray out of Australian Open, men's field opens up

Andy Murray won't be breaking his Australian Open title drought this year after a stunning fourth-round loss to 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev. The five-time Australian Open finalist was unsettled by the left-handed serve-and-volleyer in a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 upset loss Sunday that seriously changes the tournament landscape in the second week.

CBC 12:04:00 PM CET

Mischa Zverev – serving it up when it matters

Hindu 12:07:00 PM CET

Tennis: Melbourne Park carnage as top seeds topple

timesofoman 6:24:00 PM CET

Tennis - Murray 'very down' as Aussie agony goes on

news-yahoo 11:27:00 AM CET

Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open

skynews 10:12:00 AM CET

No. 1 Andy Murray Upset at Australian Open by Mischa Zverev

nytimes 10:34:00 AM CET

Murray misery puts Federer in the Australian Open frame

iran-daily 4:52:00 PM CET

Flag
Germany (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Flag
United States (5)

Paris(US)

Moscow(US)

New York City(US)

Mischa Zverev (7)

Andy Murray (7)

Novak Djokovic (6)

Rafael Nadal (5)

Roger Federer (5)

Kei Nishikori (4)

Andreas Seppi (4)

Lleyton Hewitt (4)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (3)

Venus Williams (3)

Denis Istomin (2)

Milos Raonic (2)

Angelique Kerber (2)

Rod Laver (2)

Mona Barthel (2)

Juan Ignacio Chela (2)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (1)

Serena Williams (1)

Amélie Mauresmo (1)

Nick Kyrgios (1)

Gerry Weber (1)

Greg Rusedski (1)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (1)

Tim Henman (1)

Stan Wawrinka (5)

Dan Evans (3)

Alexander Zverev (2)

Coco Vandeweghe (2)

Gael Monfis (1)

Melbourne Park (1)

Credit Dean Lewins (1)

New Yorker Vandeweghe (1)

Garbine Muguruza (1)

Bautista Agut (1)

Australian Open (21)

Grand Slam (14)

Roland-Garros (5)

U.S. Open (4)

Rod Laver Arena (2)

Sky Sports (1)

