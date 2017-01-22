|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 22, 2017
|
|
Turkish President Targets Cleric's Schools on Africa Visit
|
Turkey has courted Africa for more than a decade, boosting trade, opening more than two dozen new embassies and Turkish Airlines routes and dispatching aid to conflict-torn Somalia. More recently, the Turkish government lobbied African nations to close or take over local schools linked to Muslim....
ABCnews 2:34:00 PM CET
|
|
|