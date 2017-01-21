Main Menu

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Cameroonian Matip can resume playing for Liverpool-FIFA

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has finally been cleared by FIFA to resume playing for the Premier League club after he declined to represent Cameroon at the African Nations Cup. Matip was called up despite retiring from international football in 2015 and Cameroon's FA failed to confirm if he could....

thepeninsulaqatar 7:16:00 AM CET

Cameroon boss Hugo Broos points finger at FIFA for Joel Matip delay

cameroononline 10:26:00 PM CET

