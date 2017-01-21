|News ClusterEnglish

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Cameroonian Matip can resume playing for Liverpool-FIFA
Liverpool defender Joel Matip has finally been cleared by FIFA to resume playing for the Premier League club after he declined to represent Cameroon at the African Nations Cup. Matip was called up despite retiring from international football in 2015 and Cameroon's FA failed to confirm if he could....
thepeninsulaqatar 7:16:00 AM CET
