Saturday, January 21, 2017

Hillary Clinton meets Donald Trump and looks glum during inauguration

H illary Clinton put on a brave face during the inauguration of Donald Trump , but the mask slipped, and many noticed the former presidential candidate looked upset. She also met President Trump during the proceedings, and was seen civilly shaking hands with him. Some said he appeared to mouth "thank you" at her as this took place.

telegraph 4:59:00 AM CET

Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton

business-times 12:18:00 AM CET

Flag
United States (3)

Washington(US)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Bill Clinton (2)

Laura Bush (1)

Barack Obama (1)

George W. Bush (1)

