|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 21, 2017
|
|
At least seven feared dead in Italian coach crash
|
A coach carrying school students crashed in northern Italy overnight and burst into flames, killing many people, the national fire service said on Saturday. T he website of Corriere della Sera newspaper said seven bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, but added that the death toll could climb, with a number of passengers missing.
telegraph 6:48:00 AM CET
|
|
|