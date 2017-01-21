|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Bergdahl Seeks To Dismiss U.S. Desertion Case, Citing Trump Comments
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl sought a dismissal of desertion charges against him, saying he cannot get a fair trial now that Donald Trump, who has called him a traitor, is president. Bergdahl's lawyers submitted a motion to dismiss the case on January 20, the day Trump took his oath of office.
rferl 4:09:00 AM CET
