Saturday, January 21, 2017

Bergdahl Seeks To Dismiss U.S. Desertion Case, Citing Trump Comments

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl sought a dismissal of desertion charges against him, saying he cannot get a fair trial now that Donald Trump, who has called him a traitor, is president. Bergdahl's lawyers submitted a motion to dismiss the case on January 20, the day Trump took his oath of office.

rferl 4:09:00 AM CET

Bergdahl, Called ‘Dirty Rotten Traitor’ by Trump, Seeks End to Charges

nytimes 7:17:00 AM CET

