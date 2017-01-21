|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Saraki, Mimiko, others for Nigerian Youth Parliament maiden lecture
As part of efforts to build human capacities through the education and enlightenment of Nigerian youths, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Today, hold it’s first Nigerian Youth Parliament Press Dinner and Lecture. According to a statement by the Speaker of the parliament, Ayodele Obe, the lecture which....
onlinenigeria 3:46:00 PM CET
