Saturday, January 21, 2017

Syria regime, rebels set for first face-to-face at Astana

Astana (Kazakhstan) (AFP) - The Syrian regime and rebel fighters will on Monday sit down at the negotiating table for the first time in nearly six years of war, the latest diplomatic push to end hostilities. Hosted in the Kazakh capital Astana, the talks will see an opposition delegation composed....

news-yahoo 4:30:00 AM CET

U.S. Ambassador To Kazakhstan To Attend Syria Peace Talks In Astana

rferl 7:11:00 PM CET

