Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 21, 2017

S. Korean minister arrested over artist blacklist allegation

In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 photo, former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, center, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, after attending a hearing. South Korean prosecutors on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, arrested President Park Geun-hye's former top adviser Kim and....

news-yahoo 11:39:00 AM CET

Culture Minister Arrested in Growing Park Scandal

voanews 11:43:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (17)

Help about this topicPlaces

Seoul(KR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Park Geun-hye (4)

Kim Ki-duk (3)

Park Chan Wook (2)

Donald Trump (1)

South Korea (3)

Cho Yoon-sun (2)

Lee Jae-yong (2)

Choi Soon-sil (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Samsung (4)

Constitutional Court (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.