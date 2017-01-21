Main Menu

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Bodies of 2 firemen recovered after Tehran tower inferno

Tehran (AFP) - Rescue teams recovered the bodies of two Iranian firefighters early on Saturday, two days after they were killed while tackling a blaze in Tehran's oldest high-rise. They were among around 20 firefighters feared to have been killed when the 15-storey Plasco building collapsed on....

news-yahoo 10:09:00 AM CET

Tehran, Muscat to launch auto manufacturing plant

irna 5:32:00 AM CET

Iran announces 1 day mourning for fire tragedy

irna 5:32:00 AM CET

Jan 21, 2017 2:40AM ESTpublished: Jan 21, 2017 2:17AM EST

theglobeandmail 9:06:00 AM CET

