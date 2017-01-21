|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Seven held over $72 mn Amsterdam diamond heist from 2005
The diamonds and jewellery were taken during the hold up of a KLM armoured car in a high-security portion of Schiphol airport in February 2005, police said in a statement (AFP Photo/FABRICE COFFRINI) The Hague (AFP) - Seven people have been arrested over the robbery of $72 million (67 million....
news-yahoo 4:11:00 PM CET
