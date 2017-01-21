Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Liquor Prohibition Campaign: CM Nitish Kumar express gratitude for support

In the wake of Bihar Government’s a ‘nasha mukt’ (addidction-free) state campaign, hundreds of thousands of people across Bihar on Saturday, including men, women and children, formed a human chain in support of the state government’s prohibition policy, according to PTI.

financialexpress 11:39:00 AM CET

LIVE! SP faked rift; minorities must vote for BSP to check BJP: Maya

rediff 8:02:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (23)

Help about this topicPlaces

Patna(IN)

Lucknow(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nitish Kumar (7)

Laloo Prasad Yadav (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Mahatma Gandhi (1)

Rabri Devi (1)

Mulayam Singh Yadav (1)

Ram Vilas Paswan (1)

Tej Pratap Yadav (1)

India Bank Employees Association (1)

India Bank Officers Association (1)

Ambika Chaudhary (1)

Lalu Yadav (1)

Banks Association (1)

Tejaswi Yadav (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

High Court (3)

Samajwadi Party (2)

Bharatiya Janata Party (2)

Lok Janshakti Party (1)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (1)

Bahujan Samaj Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TobaccoSmuggling

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.