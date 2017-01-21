|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Chinese express doubts about US relations under Donald Trump
BEIJING: People in Beijing expressed doubts Saturday about President Donald Trump's ability to steer the and manage China-American relations , underscoring concerns over trade, and other issues. Taiwan While Trump didn't mention China in his inaugural address Friday, he referred often to the....
economictimes 3:49:00 PM CET
