Saturday, January 21, 2017

Trump to visit CIA HQ after bitter split with spies

Donald Trump will visit the CIA's headquarters in Langley, Virginia on Saturday, his first full day as America's president. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the plan on Twitter. '@POTUS to visit @CIA this afternoon. Event is over capacity at 300+ Excited to thank the men and women of the intelligence community,' he wrote.

dailymail 7:54:00 PM CET

After feud with intel agencies, Trump tells CIA "I am so behind you"

CBSnews 10:56:00 PM CET

