Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Theresa May will visit Trump next week

'Through most of my life, what happens in America in terms of social trends or developments, we follow four or five years later. America is the leader. Now I would like to think in my own little way that what we did with Brexit was the beginning of what is going to turn out to be a global revolution and that Trump's victory is a part of that'.

dailymail 11:36:00 PM CET

Nigel Farage will be made 'unofficial adviser' to Donald Trump, close ally says at glittering party overlooking White House

telegraph 4:59:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
United Kingdom (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Cleveland(US)

Ohio(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nigel Farage (4)

Donald Trump (3)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Nigel Evans (1)

Arron Banks (2)

Goddard Gunster (1)

Hay Adams (1)

Fox Business Network (1)

Phil Bryant (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (2)

National Convention (1)

Downing Street (1)

Fox News (1)

European Union (1)

The Times (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.