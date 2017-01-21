|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
US wants South Korea to arrest brother of former UN chief Ban
NEW YORK: US government prosecutors have asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon indicted in New York on charges of bribery, an official confirmed on Friday (Jan 20). An indictment unsealed on Jan 10 accuses Ban Ki Sang, a senior executive in a South Korean....
channelnewsasia 2:43:00 AM CET
