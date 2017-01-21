Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 21, 2017

US wants South Korea to arrest brother of former UN chief Ban

NEW YORK: US government prosecutors have asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon indicted in New York on charges of bribery, an official confirmed on Friday (Jan 20). An indictment unsealed on Jan 10 accuses Ban Ki Sang, a senior executive in a South Korean....

channelnewsasia 2:43:00 AM CET

US wants S.Korea to arrest brother of former UN chief Ban

AsiaOne 5:08:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (24)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (11)

Flag
Viet Nam (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Manhattan(US)

Hà Noi(VN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Antonio Guterres (2)

Ban Ki Moon (2)

Joo Hyun Bahn (3)

Ki Sang (3)

Keangnam Enterprises (2)

Malcolm Harris (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

United Nations (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

UNSecretaryGeneral

FightagainstFraud

FinancialEconomicCrime

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.