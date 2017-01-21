|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women's March: UK protesters join anti-Donald Trump marches
Media caption Thousands of protesters attend rallies in the UK, reports Sian Ginezeszcyk. Thousands of protesters have taken part in a Women's March in London as part of an international campaign on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. They marched from the US embassy to Trafalgar Square....
bbc 8:27:00 PM CET
