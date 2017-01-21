Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker
bbc 7:24:00 PM CET
Man United captain Rooney raises $1.5m from charity game
news-yahoo 12:59:00 AM CET
Countries
United Kingdom (4)
Places
Liverpool(GB)
Related People
Wayne Rooney (5)
Bobby Charlton (1)
Other Names
Manchester United (6)
Old Trafford (2)
Premier League (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.