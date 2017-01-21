|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Explosion in Syrian refugee camp near Jordan kills at least 6
BEIRUT—A large explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians along the Syrian-Jordanian border Saturday, killing at least six, and wounding many others, opposition activists said. The explosion near the border came despite the fragile Dec. 30 cease-fire, sponsored by Russia and Turkey who back opposite sides of the conflict.
TorontoStar 9:06:00 PM CET
