Saturday, January 21, 2017

Explosion in Syrian refugee camp near Jordan kills at least 6

BEIRUT—A large explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians along the Syrian-Jordanian border Saturday, killing at least six, and wounding many others, opposition activists said. The explosion near the border came despite the fragile Dec. 30 cease-fire, sponsored by Russia and Turkey who back opposite sides of the conflict.

Blast causes deaths in Syrian camp near Jordan border: monitor

