Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Trump, First Lady have first dance as off to three official inaugural balls
But performances began without them, kicking off around 8 p.m. Chrisette Michele and Travis Greene took the stage at the Liberty Ball. The singers, backed by the Abundant Life choir, sang Greene’s gospel tune, ȁ#x201c;Intentional.ȁ#x201d; ȁ#x201c;Somebody make noise for Jesus,ȁ#x201d; Greene said at the song’s conclusion.
TorontoStar 4:48:00 AM CET
