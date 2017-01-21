Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Women come out in hordes to celebrate ‘right to go out’

Hundreds of women from Dwarka in south-west Delhi on Saturday came out in support of #IWillGoOut campaign, launched on the social media in protest against the Bengaluru mass molestation case. The event was organised in response to a call by various women organisations to hold programmes and express....

Hindu 9:59:00 PM CET

Will Trump go after Pakistan's terrorists?

rediff 6:32:00 AM CET

Pakistan hands over Indian jawan Chandu Chavan, claims he had crossed over willingly

financialexpress 1:11:00 PM CET

Pakistan to return Indian soldier who deserted post due to ‘ill treatment of commanders’

tribune 11:09:00 AM CET

News Analysis: Pakistan may face more pressure from U.S.-Indian ties after Trump took office

sinacom 2:47:00 PM CET

Majidi to shoot first English film in India

iran-daily 4:51:00 PM CET

News Pakistan releases Indian soldier, handed over to... He was handed over to Army authorities after his return to India. READ MORE

khaleejtimes 2:40:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (10)

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

George W. Bush (1)

James Mattis (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Narendra Modi (1)

Nawaz Sharif (1)

Candy Films (3)

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan (2)

Pakistan Army (2)

North India (1)

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (1)

Deepika Padukone (1)

India More (1)

Delhi Commission (1)

Asif Ghafoor (1)

Jagmati Sangwan (1)

Willow Tree (1)

Shareen Mantri Kedia (1)

Ali Sarwar Naqvi (1)

Liu Tian (1)

Zafar Nawaz Jaspal (1)

Jamil Bhatti (1)

Swati Maliwal (1)

Echoing Jaspal (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

NATO (3)

Delhi Police (2)

Xinhua News Agency (1)

Al Qaeda (1)

White House (1)

United Nations (1)

Inter Services Public Relations (1)

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (1)

Summer Olympics (1)

Slumdog Millionaire (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.