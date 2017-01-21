|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Women come out in hordes to celebrate ‘right to go out’
Hundreds of women from Dwarka in south-west Delhi on Saturday came out in support of #IWillGoOut campaign, launched on the social media in protest against the Bengaluru mass molestation case. The event was organised in response to a call by various women organisations to hold programmes and express....
Hindu 9:59:00 PM CET
