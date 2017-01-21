Main Menu

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Melbourne car driven into pedestrians: Man tries to stop fast-moving car with bat

MELBOURNE - He had only a bat, but he ran out onto the road to try to stop a crazed driver who later killed three people in the Melbourne city centre. Photos and videos of the unnamed man confronting a car that was doing wheelies, or circles, in the middle of an intersection outside Flinders Street Station have emerged online.

AsiaOne 5:08:00 AM CET

Man plows into crowd in Melbourne, kills four, injures 20

thetimes-za 10:35:00 AM CET

