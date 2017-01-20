|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Departing US Ambassador to South Korea Optimistic, Despite Uncertain Times
|
SEOUL — U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert departed Seoul Friday with a sense of satisfaction that under his watch the U.S.-South Korea alliance was as close and strong as it has ever been. “A lot of people, including our two presidents have said the relationship, as I walk out the door, is....
voanews 8:52:00 AM CET
|
|
|