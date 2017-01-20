Main Menu

Friday, January 20, 2017

Aviva’s European chief leaves as insurer merges UK businesses

Aviva announced the departure of its European boss yesterday after revamping its British operation. The insurer has merged its UK life, general and health divisions, in a move that it said would increase focus on the needs of customers. David McMillan, chairman of Aviva Global Heath Insurance and chief executive of Aviva Europe, has resigned.

thetimes 5:31:00 AM CET

Tencent, Hillhouse Capital take stakes in Aviva Hong Kong

reuters 11:32:00 AM CET

Aviva merges UK insurance operations in new shake-up

TheScotsman 8:40:00 AM CET

United Kingdom (25)

United States (4)

China (3)

