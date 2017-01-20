|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 20, 2017
Aviva’s European chief leaves as insurer merges UK businesses
Aviva announced the departure of its European boss yesterday after revamping its British operation. The insurer has merged its UK life, general and health divisions, in a move that it said would increase focus on the needs of customers. David McMillan, chairman of Aviva Global Heath Insurance and chief executive of Aviva Europe, has resigned.
thetimes 5:31:00 AM CET
