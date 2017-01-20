Main Menu

Friday, January 20, 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, energy leads as oil prices jump

TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.01 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,508.82 shortly after the open.

reuters 4:08:00 PM CET

Party on! Mike Myers shares where to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday

usaToday 2:16:00 PM CET

