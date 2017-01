BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — The Latest on Gambia's political crisis, sparked by defeated leader Yahya Jammeh's refusal to leave office (all times local): 7:55 p.m. A Senegalese government official confirms that defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has agreed to cede power to the country's newly inaugurated leader, Adama Barrow. news-yahoo 8:58:00 PM CET