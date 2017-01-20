|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 20, 2017
Uber to pay $20 mn to settle charge it misled drivers
San Francisco (AFP) - Uber has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges that the ride-sharing company exaggerated claims about driver pay and new car financing, US regulators said. The money paid by San Francisco-based Uber Technologies will be used to provide refunds to affected drivers in the....
news-yahoo 2:54:00 AM CET
