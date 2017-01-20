Main Menu

Friday, January 20, 2017

Uber to pay $20 mn to settle charge it misled drivers

San Francisco (AFP) - Uber has agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges that the ride-sharing company exaggerated claims about driver pay and new car financing, US regulators said. The money paid by San Francisco-based Uber Technologies will be used to provide refunds to affected drivers in the....

news-yahoo 2:54:00 AM CET

Anti-Trump protestors are outside of Uber’s SF headquarters

techcrunch 5:27:00 PM CET

Uber pays $20 million to settle claims of driver deception

AP 12:56:00 AM CET

United States (13)

New York City(US)

San Francisco-based Uber (2)

San Francisco (2)

Overview Uber (1)

Uber Technologies (1)

Donald John Trump (1)

Location Categories Website (1)

Jim Conigliaro (1)

York City (1)

Jessica Rich (1)

Federal Trade Commission (2)

