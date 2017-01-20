Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 20, 2017

Dow industrials turn higher after 5 straight losses

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. Global shares were steady in cautious trading Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. China's report that its economy grew at a 6.

news-yahoo 5:27:00 PM CET

US stock indexes move higher in early trading; oil rising

AP 4:29:00 PM CET

Dollar lower, stocks flat amid Trump inauguration

abs-cbnnews 4:00:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (17)

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Germany (3)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (3)

Janet Yellen (1)

Richard Drew (1)

Dwight Eisenhower (1)

Hong Kong (2)

Eastern Time (2)

Skyworks Solutions (2)

Sam Stovall (1)

Hans Redeker (1)

Cyril Regnat (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Financial Group (2)

Hang Seng (2)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

Merrill Lynch (1)

Morgan Stanley (1)

Dow Jones (1)

Wall Street (1)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (1)

New York Stock Exchange (1)

Federal Reserve System (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.