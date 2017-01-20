|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 20, 2017
Merck, Bristol-Myers agree to settle Keytruda patent suit
(Reuters) - Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda. Merck will make an initial payment of $625 million to Bristol and Japan's Ono.
news-yahoo 11:58:00 PM CET
