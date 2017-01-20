Main Menu

Merck, Bristol-Myers agree to settle Keytruda patent suit

(Reuters) - Merck & Co said it agreed to enter into a settlement and license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to resolve all global patent-infringement litigation related to its cancer drug, Keytruda. Merck will make an initial payment of $625 million to Bristol and Japan's Ono.

UPDATE 1-Bristol-Myers lung cancer delay slams shares, keeps Merck in lead

