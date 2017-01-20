|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 20, 2017
|
|
Donald Trump takes up the presidential mantle in inauguration speech
|
“I Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God”. With the traditional 35-word sentence uttered America has its....
euronews-en 7:24:00 PM CET
|
|
|