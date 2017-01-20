Main Menu

Friday, January 20, 2017

Donald Trump takes up the presidential mantle in inauguration speech

“I Donald John Trump do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God”. With the traditional 35-word sentence uttered America has its....

euronews-en 7:24:00 PM CET

Protesters Demonstrate Outside Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony

time 4:13:00 PM CET

CNN: Ovo je bio najradikalniji predsjednički govor ikada

monitor 8:44:00 PM CET

Donald Trump vows to put 'America first' and to hell with the rest of the world in chilling inaugural speech

themirror 10:50:00 PM CET

Twitter has too much fun with Trump's 'American carnage' remark

usaToday 8:28:00 PM CET

Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony

ngrguardiannews 5:41:00 PM CET

Trump, takes over as U.S. president, vows to end 'American carnage' in defiant speech

reuters 9:13:00 PM CET

Jan 20, 2017 1:31AM ESTpublished: Jan 20, 2017 1:31AM EST

theglobeandmail 8:07:00 AM CET

Watch as Trump's inaugural parade marches down Pennsylvania Ave.

usaToday 11:32:00 PM CET

Trump takes first actions on Cabinet, declares day of patriotism: spokesman

news-yahoo 7:57:00 PM CET

Watch Donald Trump's inauguration LIVE: Follow the swearing in of United States' 45th President as Barack Obama exits

themirror 5:44:00 PM CET

The Latest: DC police confront group of demonstrators

AP 5:32:00 PM CET

The Latest: Trump backers from NC up early for trip to DC

news-yahoo 3:26:00 PM CET

Obama meets with Trump ahead of inauguration

RTERadio 4:28:00 PM CET

Hundreds of thousands gathering for 'historic' Donald Trump inauguration Massive crowds of supporters and opponents of Donald...

belfasttelegraph 2:34:00 PM CET

Obamas hand Donald Trump and Melania the White House keys

dailymail 6:06:00 PM CET

Message for Trump

abs-cbnnews 12:54:00 PM CET

Trump inauguration: A few fun facts about the speech and day

bbc 9:58:00 PM CET

President Obama plans to stay in political foray, stay in D.C.

washtimes 3:46:00 AM CET

Inside Obama's final hours in the White House

usaToday 6:26:00 PM CET

Trump pledges America-first foreign policy

euobserver 8:42:00 PM CET

Flag
United States (6)

McPherson(US)

Donald Trump (37)

Barack Obama (17)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (10)

Mike Pence (7)

Michelle Obama (7)

George W. Bush (5)

Bill Clinton (4)

Jimmy Carter (3)

Abraham Lincoln (3)

John Lewis (2)

Charles Schumer (2)

Joseph Biden (2)

Susan Heavey (2)

John F. Kennedy (1)

Al Gore (1)

Richard Cowan (1)

Jake Tapper (1)

Joseph Nasr (1)

James Mattis (1)

Richard Nixon (1)

Nancy Pelosi (1)

Sigmar Gabriel (1)

Steve Holland (1)

Roy Blunt (1)

Phil Stewart (1)

John Roberts (1)

Enrique Peña Nieto (1)

Angela Merkel (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

Mitch McConnell (1)

Elaine Chao (1)

Nigel Farage (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Guy Verhofstadt (1)

John McCain (1)

Michael Moore (1)

Ralph Lauren (1)

Bruce Springsteen (1)

Welcome Celebration (5)

Sean Spicer (4)

North Portico (2)

Evan Vucci (2)

Donald J. Trump (2)

Rose Garden (2)

Jaymi Hudnut (2)

Frances Kerry (2)

Kevin Wexler (2)

Melania Trump (2)

Will Herale (2)

America First (2)

Toby Keith (2)

Chris Reese (1)

Ivanka Trump (1)

Resist Trump Climate (1)

Christopher Geldart (1)

Veronica Gomez (1)

David Alexander (1)

Columbus Circle (1)

Ian Simpson (1)

Roberta Rampton (1)

Kevin Puchalski (1)

Freedom Ring (1)

Eleanor Goldfield (1)

David Thurston (1)

Luis Leon (1)

Lafayette Square (1)

And Trump (1)

Karen Pence (1)

Tested Ability (1)

Ginger Gibson (1)

Donald John Trump (1)

Refuse Fascism (1)

West Front (1)

Douglas Brinkley (1)

Ian Maynor (1)

Program Obama (1)

elect Trump (1)

Alistair Bell (1)

Indiana Society Ball (1)

Sinead Carew (1)

Kevin McCarthy (1)

And Senate Minority (1)

Sam Moore (1)

Jennifer Holliday (1)

Sabine Ehrhardt (1)

Ebullient Trump (1)

United States (1)

Sean Dougherty (1)

Richard Benedetto (1)

Jim Bendat (1)

Emily Stephenson (1)

White House (45)

Lincoln Memorial (8)

Oval Office (6)

Episcopal Church (5)

Sky News (4)

Islamic State (4)

Air Force (3)

NATO (3)

European Union (3)

Marine One (3)

Washington Post (2)

National Guard (2)

ABC News (2)

United States Congress (2)

Kimberly Clark (2)

Fox News (2)

Blair House (2)

National Press Club (2)

Wall Street Journal (1)

Senate Majority (1)

West Wing (1)

European Parliament (1)

National Park (1)

Democratic Party (1)

Marine Corps (1)

Vietnam War (1)

Congressional Committee (1)

Facebook (1)

RTÉ Radio (1)

